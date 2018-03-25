Davies will start the Brewers' home opener, Monday, Apr. 2 against the Padres.

Davies will throw one more before the exhibition season comes to a close, but it has already been a successful spring for him outside of a brief hiccup with an oblique injury. Davies has shown no ill effects of the injury, giving up just one earned run in 8.1 innings over two outings since returning to game action. While his first regular-season start will not come until the Brewers' fourth game, he was pushed back intentionally to give him the honor of starting the first game in Milwaukee in 2018, and is locked into the starting rotation as long as he stays healthy.