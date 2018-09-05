Davies is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With manager Craig Counsell announcing that the newly acquired Gio Gonzalez would be added to the rotation over the weekend, the Brewers had to decide whether to keep Davies and Junior Guerra as their No. 5 starter. Davies made the choice an easy one after limiting the Cubs to one run and striking out seven over five innings in Monday's win, marking the right-hander's first start with the big club since May 29. Given Guerra's poor form of late -- he's surrendered 24 runs (18 earned) over 13.1 innings in his last four starts -- Davies should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation even if he disappoints during his next turn.