Brewers' Zach Davies: Sticks in rotation
Davies is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
With manager Craig Counsell announcing that the newly acquired Gio Gonzalez would be added to the rotation over the weekend, the Brewers had to decide whether to keep Davies and Junior Guerra as their No. 5 starter. Davies made the choice an easy one after limiting the Cubs to one run and striking out seven over five innings in Monday's win, marking the right-hander's first start with the big club since May 29. Given Guerra's poor form of late -- he's surrendered 24 runs (18 earned) over 13.1 innings in his last four starts -- Davies should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation even if he disappoints during his next turn.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out seven in return from injury•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Listed as Monday's starter vs. Cubs•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Tosses shutout in minors•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Expected to rejoin rotation in Sept.•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...