Davies (9-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four in a 7-1 victory over the Cubs.

The red-hot Nicholas Castellanos touched him up for a solo shot, but otherwise Davies cruised through his five frames before being lifted after 79 pitches (47 strikes). He'll take a 3.69 ERA and 91:46 K:BB through 141.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Miami.