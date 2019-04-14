Davies (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings while striking out six.

A Cody Bellinger solo shot in the fourth inning was all the offense L.A. could muster against the right-hander. Davies now boasts a 1.53 ERA, but his 13:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings is less than dominant. He'll face off against the Dodgers in a rematch back in Milwaukee on Thursday.