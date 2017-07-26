Davies (12-4) tossed 7.2 shutout innings in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, allowing three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Davies was excellent in this one, shutting down one of baseball's most prolific offenses while delivering his longest outing of 2017 while tying his season high in punchouts. He yielded one extra-base hit and permitted just two men to reach second base on the evening. Davies has now gone 14.2 innings since last allowing a run, with his ERA falling to a respectable 4.45 during that span. After a poor start, the 24-year-old seems to be turning a corner and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Cubs.