Brewers' Zach Davies: Stifles Nationals for 12th win of season
Davies (12-4) tossed 7.2 shutout innings in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, allowing three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Davies was excellent in this one, shutting down one of baseball's most prolific offenses while delivering his longest outing of 2017 while tying his season high in punchouts. He yielded one extra-base hit and permitted just two men to reach second base on the evening. Davies has now gone 14.2 innings since last allowing a run, with his ERA falling to a respectable 4.45 during that span. After a poor start, the 24-year-old seems to be turning a corner and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sharp in no-decision against Pirates•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Rides offense to 11th win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Tallies 10th victory Thursday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Early run support leads to ninth win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Fires seven scoreless to nab eighth win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Knocked around by Pirates•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...