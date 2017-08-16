Davies (14-6) picked up the win over the Pirates on Tuesday, giving up only one run on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out two.

While the right-hander has been far from dominant lately, managing only a 5.3 K/9 over his last six starts, his ability to generate weak contact and keep the ball in the yard has led to a 2.20 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over that stretch. Davies will look to keep rolling Monday in a favorable road matchup against the Giants.