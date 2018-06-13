Brewers' Zach Davies: Still several weeks away
Davies (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday without issue, but is several weeks away from returning to the Brewers' rotation, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Details regarding Davies' recovery from his latest setback have been minimal up to this point, but on the heels of a successful throwing session Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell indicated that Davies would throw "several mound sessions" then make "2-3 rehab starts" before coming off the disabled list. That likely pushes Davies' return date to sometime in July, but a better estimate will be able to be made once he is sent out on an official rehab assignment.
