Davies (10-7) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four through five innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Davies delivered five innings with only four baserunners and did enough to earn his 10th win of the season. Five innings seem to be the current expectation for Davies, as he hasn't pitched more than five frames since mid-July. The 26-year-old has a 3.70 ERA with 98 strikeouts through 29 starts this season. Davies is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Pirates at Miller Park.