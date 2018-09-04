Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out seven in return from injury
Davies tossed five innings of one-run ball Monday in a no-decision against the Cubs, allowing four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Davies made his first big league start since May 29 after recovering from a shoulder injury. He allowed a run after a Lorenzo Cain error in the first inning but bounced back nicely and hardly ran into trouble the rest of the way. Davies was sharp in the outing, throwing 65 percent of his pitches for strikes while notching his second-highest strikeout total of the season. He had already tossed a complete-game shutout during his previous rehab appearance in the minors and should be near full strength at this point. Davies will look to follow up a successful return this weekend against the Giants.
