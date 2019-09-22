Brewers' Zach Davies: Strong effort in no-decision
Davies didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-1 rout of the Pirates, giving up an unearned run on three hits over four innings. He struck out two.
The right-hander only tossed 57 pitches (34 strikes) before exiting the game with Milwaukee ahead 5-1, giving Davies no chance to pick up an easy win. He'll take the mound one more time in 2019, carrying a 3.61 ERA and 100:50 K:BB through 154.2 innings into a road start Friday against the Rockies.
