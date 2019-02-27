Brewers' Zach Davies: Strong start to spring
Davies allowed one walk and zero hits with zero strikeouts over two scoreless innings during Tuesday's spring loss to the Padres.
Davies is coming off a forgettable 2018 season that was marred by injury and sub-par results, as he posted a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 49:21 K:BB across 66 innings (13 starts). A strong spring training from the 26-year-old would go a long way toward securing a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation.
