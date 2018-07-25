Davis (shoulder) is again having back issues, and he'll undergo an MRI in the near future, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies had been slated for three rehab starts, but they'll be put on hold after the 25-year-old once again felt discomfort in his back: his back has tightened up during previous throwing sessions in July. Davis has been on the disabled list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder since June 1, and the timetable for his return has become murky following his most recent setback, although more news should become available after the results of his MRI are determined.