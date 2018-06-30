Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers setback in rehab start
Davies' (shoulder) rehab start Friday for Low-A Wisconsin was cut short due to a lower-back issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He exited the start after 48 pitches, well short of the 80 pitches or seven innings the Brewers had planned for Davies to achieve in what could have been his final rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation. After this setback, Davies is now without a clear timetable to resume his rehab assignment. This means Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta will stick in the big-league rotation for now.
