Davies (back) will come off the injured list to start Monday's game in St. Louis, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

We knew he would be back at some point during this road trip, and now we have confirmation that he will line up for a two-start week next week, with another start coming next Sunday at home against the Diamondbacks. His last start was on Aug. 4, so he did not require a rehab assignment. Davies has a 6.23 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 26 innings over five second-half starts.