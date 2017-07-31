Davies (12-5) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out six batters through seven innings during Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Davies entered Sunday's outing with 14.2 scoreless frames through his previous two starts, so this was another solid showing. With 12 victories already this season, Davies has established himself as a serviceable fantasy asset for owners that have lived with his underwhelming 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.2 K/9. He lines up for a road start at Tropicana Field against the Rays next.