Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes fifth loss Sunday
Davies (12-5) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out six batters through seven innings during Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
Davies entered Sunday's outing with 14.2 scoreless frames through his previous two starts, so this was another solid showing. With 12 victories already this season, Davies has established himself as a serviceable fantasy asset for owners that have lived with his underwhelming 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.2 K/9. He lines up for a road start at Tropicana Field against the Rays next.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...