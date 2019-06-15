Davies (7-1) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings. He took the loss in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

Davies was done in by the long ball, with Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar both taking the right-hander deep. Davies took his first loss of the season and has a 2.60 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 79.2 innings. Davies is next scheduled to face the Padres on Wednesday.