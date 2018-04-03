Davies (0-1) was touched up for seven runs (six earned) on eight hits despite six strikeouts over 5.2 innings Monday against the Cardinals.

Davies was undone in a fifth inning by a home run by his counterpart for the Cardinals, starter Miles Mikolas. Everything was sharp for Davies until he approached that third time through the order. Davies showed top-half-of-the-rotation quality at times for the Brewers in 2017, but he'll have to show he can be more consistent if he is to take the next step in 2018.

