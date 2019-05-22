Davies allowed six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk across three innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any start this season, so this was quite a shock. Still, he avoided a loss despite spotting the Reds a five-run lead because the Brewers offense came back to tie the game by the end of the fourth. Davies' numbers certainly took a hit, but he's still 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 55.2 innings this season. His next start will be Tuesday against the Twins.