Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes seventh loss despite quality start
Davies (14-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings but took the loss Monday against the Giants.
Davies threw his sixth quality start in his past seven outings, but the Brewers didn't give him a single run in support. Davies now owns a 2.92 ERA since the All-Star break. His 35:17 K:BB over 52.1 innings is uninspiring, but Davies has allowed just two home runs over eight starts, and he'll continue to excel if he can keep the ball in the yard like that.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Stifles Pirates on Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Bludgeoned by singles in loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Notches 13th of victory Saturday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes fifth loss Sunday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Stifles Nationals for 12th win of season•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sharp in no-decision against Pirates•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....