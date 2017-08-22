Davies (14-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings but took the loss Monday against the Giants.

Davies threw his sixth quality start in his past seven outings, but the Brewers didn't give him a single run in support. Davies now owns a 2.92 ERA since the All-Star break. His 35:17 K:BB over 52.1 innings is uninspiring, but Davies has allowed just two home runs over eight starts, and he'll continue to excel if he can keep the ball in the yard like that.