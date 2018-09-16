Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes sixth loss
Davies (2-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three as the Brewers fell 3-1 to the Pirates.
The 25-year-old isn't providing the Brewers with much length, tossing exactly five innings in each of his first three starts since re-joining the rotation. but his 3.00 ERA and 12:3 K:BB in 15 innings are solid. Davies will look for a better result in his next outing Friday on the road in a rematch with Pittsburgh.
