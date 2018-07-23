Davies (shoulder) is scheduled to start Thursday for Low-A Wisconsin and then make a pair of starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Davies has been out since late May with a shoulder issue and has also suffered from back tightness. He got through a sim game Monday and now has a comprehensive rehab schedule on tap. Assuming that all three rehab starts come on the standard four days' rest, he could be lined up to return Aug. 10 in Atlanta.