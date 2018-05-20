Davies (shoulder) allowed two runs while striking out nine over 4.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Low-A Wisconsin on Saturday.

The results were pristine, and most importantly, there were no reported issues with the shoulder. That said, Davies only built up to 56 pitches in the outing and it seems likely that he will require at least one more rehab start to prepare for a return to Brewers' rotation.

