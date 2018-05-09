Brewers' Zach Davies: Throws bullpen session
Davies (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday without issues, and if he feels fine Thursday, he will start the following day against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers were hoping Davies would miss just one start when they placed him on the disabled list last week, and as of now it appears that will be the case, with no setbacks reported since. An official announcement regarding Davies' status for Friday's contest figures to be made at some point Thursday.
