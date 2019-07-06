Brewers' Zach Davies: Throws five shutout frames
Davies tossed five scoreless innings on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
The 26-year-old's domination of the Pirates continued Friday. as in four starts versus Pittsburgh this season, Davies has posted a 2.31 ERA. However, Davies still hasn't earned a win since June 8 because the Brewers bullpen blew a five-run lead in the ninth Friday night. Davies is 7-2 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this season.
