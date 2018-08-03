Davies (shoulder) will need at least two more outings in the minor leagues prior to returning from the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Davies has been on the shelf since June 1 with right rotator cuff inflammation. The 25-year-old right-hander made his second start at Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, and despite getting knocked around for five runs over 2.2 innings, he didn't suffer any further setbacks. He'll need to make it through two more rehab performances before the Brewers will consider activating him from the disabled list.