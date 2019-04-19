Brewers' Zach Davies: Tosses another stellar outing
Davies allowed three hits and three walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Dodgers.
Davies found himself in a few jams Thursday night but made it through five scoreless innings with 97 pitches, 57 for strikes. He often had to battle from behind in the count, firing first-pitch strikes to eight of the 20 batters he faced. The 26-year-old has puzzled the Dodgers over his past two starts, allowing just one run over 12 innings while striking out eight.
