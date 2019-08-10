Brewers' Zach Davies: Tosses bullpen Saturday
Davies (back) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies will throw again in the bullpen Sunday and is targeting a return to the rotation during the Brewers' upcoming road trip which begins Friday. The 26-year-old righty has struggled mightily in his last three outings, taking the loss each game and allowing six home runs while posting an 11.77 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. With teammates Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin also on the injured list, Davies presence in the rotation is needed desperately during the Brewers late playoff push.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...