Davies (back) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies will throw again in the bullpen Sunday and is targeting a return to the rotation during the Brewers' upcoming road trip which begins Friday. The 26-year-old righty has struggled mightily in his last three outings, taking the loss each game and allowing six home runs while posting an 11.77 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. With teammates Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin also on the injured list, Davies presence in the rotation is needed desperately during the Brewers late playoff push.

More News
Our Latest Stories