Davies needed just 85 pitches to throw a shutout with Low-A Wisconsin on Monday. He gave up seven hits while posting a 6:0 K:BB in the outing.

The level of competition was clearly far below Davies' capabilities, but the results were impressive nonetheless. Davies is expected to rejoin the big club this week, but it remains to be seen which role he will be used in next time he takes the mound.

More News
Our Latest Stories