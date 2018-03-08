Brewers' Zach Davies: Will 'cut it loose' during bullpen
Davies will continue his normal throwing program Thursday before testing his oblique during a bullpen session Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
On Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said that Davies is expected to miss one Cactus League start due to a minor left oblique strain. Davies has remained in good spirits, stating that he's feeling "really good" and that he isn't concerned about the injury. The right-hander added that he plans to "cut it loose" Friday, as he would rather test if now than have a setback closer to the season, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will miss one start with oblique strain•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Scratched from final start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Out of sync against Reds•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Cruises through seven frames•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Turns in shortest outing of season•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...