Davies will continue his normal throwing program Thursday before testing his oblique during a bullpen session Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

On Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said that Davies is expected to miss one Cactus League start due to a minor left oblique strain. Davies has remained in good spirits, stating that he's feeling "really good" and that he isn't concerned about the injury. The right-hander added that he plans to "cut it loose" Friday, as he would rather test if now than have a setback closer to the season, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.