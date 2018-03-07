Brewers' Zach Davies: Will miss one start with oblique strain
Davies is set to miss one Cactus League start due to a minor left oblique strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell stated that this injury isn't considered serious but the club will stress precaution with the right-hander as Opening Day looms just three weeks away. He will test the oblique during a bullpen session within the next few days to determine whether he will need more time to recover. Davies posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over a career-high 191.1 innings last season, and was able to find a groove in the second half of the campaign to cement a spot in the Brewers' rotation for 2018.
