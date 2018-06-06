Brewers' Zach Davies: Will not be activated this weekend
Davies (shoulder) will not return from the 10-day disabled list during this weekend's series in Philadelphia, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
There was a possibility that Davies would be back in action for Sunday's series finale but the club announced that he won't be an option to rejoin the rotation just yet. The right-hander went down with right rotator cuff inflammation following his start against the Cardinals on May 29. Outside of this update, the Brewers have remained relatively quiet regarding his status, but a plan for his return should come into focus in the near future. In his place, Freddy Peralta could make another spot start after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
