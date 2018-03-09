Brewers' Zach Davies: Will partake in simulated game
Davies (oblique) is expected to throw a simulated game within the next few days and then toe the rubber in a Cactus League contest barring any setbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Davies stated that he had no issues with the oblique during his bullpen session Friday and that everything "felt great." Though he's not completely out of the woods just yet, it seems likely that Davies will be fully operational come Opening Day. More should be known following his upcoming simulated game, including a date for his next Cactus League outing.
