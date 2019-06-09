Brewers' Zach Davies: Wins seventh game
Davies (7-0) allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk across five innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The Pirates hitters were much more patient this time around against Davies, and as a result, Davies yielded three runs in the first three innings. But he settled down in the fourth, and retired six of the last seven batters he faced in the fourth and fifth to reach the minimum amount of innings needed for a win. With the victory, Davies became the first pitcher in Brewers history to begin a season 7-0. He also has a 2.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. His next start will be at the Giants next Saturday.
