Davies (6-0) allowed two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk across eight innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Brewers moved Davies up in the rotation Sunday after sending Gio Gonzalez to the injured list with arm fatigue. Milwaukee really needed a long start from Davies too after the 13-inning affair Saturday. Davies obviously delivered, pitching into the ninth inning. He worked around eight hits mostly by holding the Pirates to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. With the win, Davies improved to 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. He will face the Pirates again in his next start Saturday.