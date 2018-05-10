Brewers' Zach Davies: Won't pitch against Rockies
Davies (shoulder) said he "didn't feel right" during his bullpen session Wednesday and will not pitch during the Brewers' series against Colorado this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Davies said he shut his bullpen session down after 10 pitches or so, though he added that he wasn't overly concerned about the setback. He's expected to take a few more days off before attempting to throw again, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding when he might return to Milwaukee's rotation. For now, Brandon Woodruff is expected to summoned from the minors to start for the Brewers on Friday.
