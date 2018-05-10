Davies (shoulder) will not start Friday against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies is on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and was originally hoping to return Friday when first eligible. That no longer appears to be the case, however, as the Brewers have listed Brandon Woodruff and Chase Anderson as their starters against the Rockies on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Davies threw a bullpen session Wednesday, though it's unclear if he suffered a setback or if the team is simply playing it safe and giving him some extra time to recover. Milwaukee hasn't announced a starter for Sunday's series finale, so Davies could still potentially return to action over the weekend.