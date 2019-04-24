Brewers' Zach Davies: Works inefficiently
Davies allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Davies wasn't hit particularly hard -- he allowed only one extra-base hit -- but the Cardinals forced him to work inefficiently by fouling off 19 pitches. Still the outing was far from a disaster and Davies has proven capable at run prevention early on, allowing five earned runs across 27.1 innings of work. He'll look to work deeper in the game in his next outing Sunday at the Mets.
