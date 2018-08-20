Brewers' Zack Brown: Back in action

Brown (ankle) will make a start with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Brown will get back on the bump for Biloxi for the first time since spraining his ankle July 22. He will only have time to make a few more starts before the minor-league season comes to a close, but he will look to pick up where he left off after posting a stellar 2.34 ERA and 108:32 K:BB over 111.2 innings with Biloxi prior to his injury.

Our Latest Stories