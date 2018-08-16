Brewers' Zack Brown: Begins rehab assignment

Brown (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers on Thursday.

Brown has been sidelined since July 22 with a sprained ankle, but he's finally been cleared for his return to game action. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Brown will need to make before returning to Double-A Biloxi. Prior to landing on the disabled list, the 23-year-old compiled an impressive 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 108:32 K:BB across 111.2 innings with the Shuckers.

