Brewers' Zack Brown: Compiles 21 strikeouts in two starts
Brown improved his record to 5-0 after giving up three runs (one earned) and striking out 11 in six frames for Double-A Biloxi in its 6-3 win over Pensacola.
With a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 71.1 innings, Brown has been stellar all season for Biloxi, but he's been particularly impressive over his last two turns. The 23-year-old right-hander has posted a 21:1 K:BB while surrendering just one earned run in 13 innings in those outings, suggesting he may be ready for some stiffer competition. However, given the difficulty pitching at altitude has presented for the organization's advanced arms at Triple-A Colorado Springs the past three-plus seasons, the Brewers may be inclined to let Brown marinate in the Southern League a little longer.
