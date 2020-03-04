Brewers' Zack Brown: Could see big-league time this year
Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Brown could pitch for the big club at some point this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "It's a name we don't talk about a lot, but a name who can help us this year," Counsell said in regards to Brown. "One of those we're maybe not counting on on Opening Day, but one of those guys who can impact us during the season."
Brown appeared to be well on his way toward being an impact player at the big league level after a fine 2018 season with Double-A Biloxi, but he struggled last year in his first Triple-A stint and lost a lot of the shine on his prospect status. While Counsell's comments point toward Brown starting the year in the minors, they also indicate he could make his big-league debut at some point in 2020.
