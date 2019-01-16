Brewers' Zack Brown: Earns camp invite

Brown was invited to the Brewers' big-league camp Wednesday.

One of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects, Brown posted strong numbers for Double-A Biloxi last season, recording a 2.44 ERA in 125.2 innings. He'll likely need some seasoning at the Triple-A level before being considered for a major-league roster spot but has a good chance of earning his debut at some point this season.

Our Latest Stories