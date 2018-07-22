Brewers' Zack Brown: Exits with injury
Brown exited Sunday's Double-A action after suffering an apparent injury.
The location and severity of Brown's injury is unknown, but he did manage to walk off the field on his own. More information on his status should emerge in the near future. Brown has made 17 starts for Double-A Biloxi in 2018, posting an impressive 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 105:31 K:BB over 108 innings.
