Brewers' Zack Brown: Out 4-to-6 weeks

Brown will miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a sprained left ankle Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Brown sustained the injury with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday as he attempted to avoid a ball hit back at him. The 23-year-old was in the midst of a fantastic season with a 2.34 ERA and 1.02 WHIP and 108 strikeouts over 111.2 innings for the Shuckers, but is now likely to be sidelined through the end of August and the remainder of the minor-league regular season.

