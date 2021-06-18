Godley's contract was selected by the Brewers on Friday.
Godley was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville in mid-May after he returned from a finger injury, and he made six appearances (five starts) in the minors. He posted a 2.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 30 innings during that time and will now return to the major-league roster after right-hander Eric Yardley was sent down as part of a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Reinstated and removed from roster•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Lands on IL•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Dealing with bruised finger•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Contract selected ahead of start•