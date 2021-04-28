Godley exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins due to a bruised right index finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Godley was hit on the index finger on his throwing hand while he was bunting in the third inning and initially remained in the game, but he was later removed in the fourth inning. Godley was starting in place of Brett Anderson (hamstring) on Wednesday, and he struggled with command by issuing five walks in three frames. The severity of Godley's injury is unknown, and it's not yet clear whether he'll make another start, even if he's healthy in time for his next turn through the rotation.