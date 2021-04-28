Godley left Wednesday's game against the Marlins in the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Godley appeared to be hit on the index finger while bunting in the third inning, but he was able to initially remain in the game. However, he issued a walk to begin the fourth inning and hit Chad Wallach with a pitch prior to leaving the game with a trainer. It's not yet clear whether Godley's departure is related to his finger issue, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen. Godley allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and five walks while striking out five in three innings prior to leaving the game.