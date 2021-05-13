Godley was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Godley was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday but will now head to the minors after he went unclaimed on waivers. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit and five walks while striking out five in three innings during his lone major-league start this year.
More News
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Reinstated and removed from roster•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Lands on IL•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Dealing with bruised finger•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Zack Godley: Set to start Wednesday•