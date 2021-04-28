Manager Craig Counsell announced Godley will start Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers toward the end of spring training, and he'll make his debut with the club Wednesday while Brett Anderson (hamstring) is on the injured list. Godley struggled with an 8.16 ERA over 28.2 innings for the Red Sox in 2020, but he could stick in the Brewers' rotation with a strong performance versus the Marlins, at least until Anderson recovers from the injury.