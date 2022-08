Warren went 20-for-56 (.357) with six home runs, five doubles, two triples and 19 RBI over his last 15 games with High-A Wisconsin.

Warren hit just .196 over his first 76 games of the season, but he flipped a switch in the middle of July and has not slowed down since. He is not a heralded prospect, but he was a third-round pick in 2020 and hits from both sides of the plate, so his window is not closed yet.